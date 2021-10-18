ScheerPost Contributors Honored Seven Times Over at L.A. Press Club Awards

Share this: Tweet





By ScheerPost Staff

Los Angeles-area journalists gathered together once again on Oct. 16 for the Los Angeles Press Club’s annual SoCal Journalism Awards, the LAPC’s first in-person awards event since the COVID-19 crisis began, and ScheerPost made quite a showing. Before the night was through, seven out of the nine nominations earned by members of ScheerPost’s circle of contributors became first-, second- or third-place winners.

SP Editor in Chief Robert Scheer’s work, this time in the form of his sociocultural commentary and interviews in his podcast “Scheer Intelligence,” was celebrated in three categories. All three episodes were about topics that are just as timely now as when they first aired. Scheer won second place in a rather specific Radio/Podcast category listed as “Personality Profile/Interview, not TV/Film over 10 minutes” for an insta-classic “Scheer Intelligence” episode, “Noam Chomsky: America Has Built a Global Dystopia.” The “SI” episode “Melina Abdullah: The Powerful Past, Present, and Future of Black Lives Matter” was awarded third place in the Race and Society, Radio category; another, “Sarah Holt: A Global Look at the Virus That Upended the World,” was given third place in the Pandemic Reporting, Radio category.

Columnist Chris Hedges won first place in the Online National Political Commentary category for this piece on how former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court picks further tilted the country toward “Christian fascism”—a subject, as readers will recall, Hedges knows all too well. Hedges also took third place in the Online Columnist category. (Click here for the full lineup of winners.)

ScheerPost editor Natasha Hakimi Zapata won first prize as well in the Foreign Correspondents—Critic category for this on-the-ground article she wrote for The Nation about Brexit. The ever-versatile Zapata landed third-place honors in the Book Criticism (All-Media Platforms) category for a different kind of Brexit story.

And last but certainly not least, the wildly talented Swiss Army knife of political cartooning known as Mr. Fish was fêted by the LAPC with a third-place prize in the all-platforms Editorial Cartoon category for the memorable number below, titled “The Greatest Snow on Earth.” We’ll let Fish have the last word, with thanks to the Press Club and big congratulations to all the night’s nominees and honorees.