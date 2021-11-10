Jeff Cohen Media Criticism Norman Solomon

What the New York Times Really Means When It Calls for “Moderate Policies”

The paper of record's call for Democrats to "return" to "moderate policies" essentially means they don't want them to challenge oligarchy — among other things.
By Norman Solomon and Jeff Cohen

A few days after the Nov. 2 election, the New York Times published a vehement editorial calling for the Democratic Party to adopt “moderate” positions and avoid seeking “progressive policies at the expense of bipartisan ideas.” It was a statement by the Times editorial board, which the newspaper describes as “a group of opinion journalists whose views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values.”

The editorial certainly reflected “longstanding values” — since the Times has recycled them for decades in its relentless attacks on the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

**  The Times editorial board began its polemic by calling for the party to “return” to “moderate policies.”

Translation: Stick to corporate-friendly policies of the sort that we applauded during 16 years of the Clinton and Obama presidencies.

**  While scolding “a national Democratic Party that talks up progressive policies at the expense of bipartisan ideas,” the editorial warned against “becoming a marginal Democratic Party appealing only to the left.”

Translation: The Biden administration should reach across the aisle even more solicitously to the leadership of an obstructionist, largely racist, largely climate-change-denying, Trump-cultish Republican Party.

**  The election results “are a sign that significant parts of the electorate are feeling leery of a sharp leftward push in the party, including on priorities like Build Back Better, which have some strong provisions and some discretionary ones driving up the price tag.”

Translation: Although poll after poll shows that the Build Back Better agenda is popular with the broad public, especially increased taxation on wealthy and corporate elites to pay for it, we need to characterize the plan as part of “a sharp leftward push.”

**  “The concerns of more centrist Americans about a rush to spend taxpayer money, a rush to grow the government, should not be dismissed.”

Translation: While we don’t object to the ongoing “rush to spend taxpayer money” on the military, and we did not editorialize against the bloated Pentagon budget, we oppose efforts to “grow the government” too much for such purposes as healthcare, childcare, education, housing and mitigating the climate crisis.

**  “Mr. Biden did not win the Democratic primary because he promised a progressive revolution. There were plenty of other candidates doing that. He captured the nomination — and the presidency — because he promised an exhausted nation a return to sanity, decency and competence.”

Translation: No need to fret about the anti-democratic power of great wealth and corporate monopolies. We liked the status quo before the Trump presidency, and that’s more or less what we want now.

**  “‘Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.,’ Representative Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from Virginia, told the Times after Tuesday’s drubbing.”

Translation: Spanberger, a former CIA case officer and current member of the corporate Blue Dog Coalition in Congress, is our kind of Democrat.

**  “Democrats should work to implement policies to help the American people.”

Translation: Democrats should work to implement policies to help the American people but not go overboard by helping them too much. We sometimes write editorials bemoaning the vast income inequality in this country, but we don’t want the government to do much to reduce it.

**  “Congress should focus on what is possible, not what would be possible if Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and — frankly — a host of lesser-known Democratic moderates who haven’t had to vote on policies they might oppose were not in office.”

Translation: We editorialize about social justice, but we don’t want structural changes and substantial new government policies that could bring it much closer. We editorialize about the climate crisis, but not in favor of government actions anywhere near commensurate with the crisis. Our type of tepid liberalism is an approach that won’t be a bottom-line threat to the Times owners and big advertisers — and won’t diminish the leverage and holdings of wealthy elites, including the New York Times Company’s chairman A.G. Sulzberger and the company’s board of directors. We want change, but not too much!

**  “Democrats agree about far more than they disagree about. But it doesn’t look that way to voters after months and months of intraparty squabbling. Time to focus on — and pass — policies with broad support.”

Translation: Although progressives are fighting for programs that actually do have broad public support, we’ll keep declaring those programs don’t have broad public support. Progressives should give up and surrender to the corporate forces we like to call “moderate.”

Norman Solomon is the national director of RootsAction.org and the author of many books including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death. He was a Bernie Sanders delegate from California to the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions. Solomon is the founder and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.

Jeff Cohen is an activist, author and co-founder of RootsAction.org. He was an associate professor of journalism and the director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College, and founder of the media watch group FAIR. In 2002-2003, he was a producer and pundit at MSNBC. He is the author of Cable News Confidential: My Misadventures in Corporate Media

  1. How the NYT can say that the Democratic Party would become “a…marginal party appealing only to the left” when the majority of Americans, including those who identify themselves as Republicans, want those very progressive policies, I can’t fathom.
    Moreover, 50% of American voters now identify themselves as “independents” and the “policies” of the Democratic Party (which seem to consist of one item: “I’m not him”) are why.

  2. The New York Times, or perhaps I should say the failing New York Times, should stick to its knitting – concealing the nefarious acts of the government. Their advice to the Democratic Party is all wet. The Party has misplaced its reason for existence, and failed to provide governance leadership. If they cannot sell parental leave to strapped young workers, if they cannot sell expanded Medicare coverage to over-65s with poor hearing and vision, etc., then they have failed to be an alternate to the Republican party, they have failed to offer the country authentic leadership. They have failed to appeal to the Left at all.

  3. Thank you Norman and Jeff for outing the corporate media in league with the corporate elites! The New York Times never a genuine friend to the ordinary working people of America is truly the extremist. The American people at the grassroots have made there position clear they want a more equitable tax system meaning tax the rich fairly and do away with billionaires and their obscene wealth, do away with corporate welfare and help ordinary people, end forever war, cut the Pentagon budget. However, the New York Times and ilk will continue their support for the war machine and total destruction of the planet regardless of the wishes of the American people or humanity itself. Meanwhile, America as a failed state will continue the race to the bottom and few will mourn its passing!

  4. For most of my adult life, I considered the NYT the most responsible newspaper in the US….Was it ever such or was I kidding myself all along?

  6. I hear crickets from all three of my “sendees”:
    Robert Scheer
    Chris Hedges
    Paul Jay

    Guess what gentlemen:: the Republican Tide will “soon shake
    Your windows and rattle your walls, ‘cuz the times ..they are
    a’changin’”

    Where have you gone progressive left?

  7. The “Democratic Party” does not want to improve life for the majority of the population. Check out the figures from the election of Obama, where he had control of WH, House, Senate and spent two years pandering to the Repubs who hated him, passed no laws to help his supporters (and anyone to his left, ie a lot) and then lost seats every election until the end of his term, and everyone was shocked the Repubs and Trump won , exactly five years ago.

    1. Precisely – I blame the Ds, not the Russians, nor FB nor certainly not Jill Stein, for Trump’s election – and they are on a course to handing Congress to the Rs in ’22, and, good grief, to Trump in ’24

  8. The New York Times is the “Press Agent of Record” for Wall Street, multinational corporations, the military-industrial-complex, the medical-insurance-complex, Big Pharma, Silicon Valley, and the prison-industrial-complex. It’s the “authoritative” journal for US elites, and the prosecutor of America’s working class.

  9. Good piece!

    ” …the editorial warned against ‘becoming a marginal Democratic Party appealing only to the left’ ”
    The DP has not appealed to anyone even marginally “on the Left” for quite some time – they get votes only because D voters have become convinced that they are a “lesser” of 2 evils – and that they have nowhere else to go, as the Ds keep telling them, even as they put “poison pills” in “Help Voters” acts to make it all but impossible for any challengers to get their foot in the door, on a debate stage, or name on a ballot ..

