Best of ‘Scheer Intelligence’ 2021: Assange, Kucinich, Abdullah and More

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



Throughout another turbulent year of pandemic, protests, and economic troubles, Robert Scheer and the award-winning “Scheer Intelligence” team made sure to bring you left-wing perspectives from a wide range of distinguished voices including Ralph Nader, Melina Abdullah, Chris Hedges, and many more, as the progressive fight becomes as urgent as ever. With a new year around the corner, join us and listen to a selection of the most popular “Scheer Intelligence” episodes from 2021 in which guests grapple with America’s turbulent past and present, and discuss what we might expect from the future with Scheer. For more episodes, click here or subscribe on: Apple / Spotify / Google Play .

Ralph Nader: Democrats Ushered in an Era of Corporate Fascism

The consumer advocate, author and former presidential candidate refuses to mince words about Democrats and their corporate bedfellows in his latest interview with Robert Scheer. Listen here.

Julian Assange’s Father and Brother on the Public and Personal Urgency of His Case

On this episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” John and Gabriel Shipton speak to Robert Scheer about the WikiLeaks founder’s grueling struggle to be freed from a London prison as the Biden administration demanded his extradition. Listen here.



Melina Abdullah: ‘When We Fight, We Win’

As the jury was deliberating its verdict in George Floyd’s murder by former police officer Derek Chauvin, BLM co-founder Melina Abdullah spoke with Robert Scheer about the movement’s enormous impact and the work that remains. Listen here.

Achal Prabhala: How the West Is Keeping the Covid-19 Pandemic From Ending

On this “Scheer Intelligence” episode, the activist speaks to Robert Scheer from India about wealthy countries’ reluctance to end global vaccine apartheid. Listen here.

Amelia Pang on the Human Cost of America’s Addiction to Cheap Goods

The investigative journalist joins Robert Scheer to discuss the story of a Chinese prisoner at the heart of her gripping new book, “Made in China.” Listen here.

Dennis Kucinich: From Sleeping in a Car as a Kid to 16 Years in Congress

The former Congress member talks to Robert Scheer about his life and the dramatic events surrounding his political rise, as told in his new book “The Division of Light and Power.” Listen here.

Mr. Fish: The Political Cartoon Is Dead: Long Live the Cartoonist

Political cartoonist and ScheerPost regular Mr. Fish joins Robert Scheer to talk about the death of his art form and his most recent book, “Nobody Left” in a must-listen episode of “Scheer Intelligence.” Listen here.

Andrew Cockburn: War Is a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Racket and the Pentagon Knows It

The journalist and Harper’s editor brilliantly documents the motivations behind the U.S. military’s war lust in his new book, “Spoils of War.” Listen to his discussion with Robert Scheer here.

Sam Pollard: The FBI’s Crusade Against MLK Was Darker Than You Think

The film director discusses his documentary “MLK / FBI” on J. Edgar Hoover’s sickening surveillance of the civil rights hero on a gripping episode of “Scheer Intelligence.” Listen here.

A Come-to-Jesus Sermon From the Rev. Chris Hedges

Last but certainly not least, the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and ScheerPost columnist talks to Robert Scheer about putting Christ back into Christmas during another pandemic holiday season when everyone could use a little faith. Listen here.

