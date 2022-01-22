Lee Camp: Secret Corruption Behind Worst Fire In Decades

On this week's episode of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp covers the hidden truth about the Bronx fire that killed 17.

After a Bronx apartment building set on fire earlier this month, killing 17 and injuring many more, a national conversation picked up about low-income housing and tenant rights. New York City’s new mayor initially tried to blame tenants who hadn’t closed the fire door and the people whose space heater may have caused the fire. Lee Camp takes on this story to expose the true culprit responsible for this fire. The corporate media and their developer friends don’t want anybody asking questions like, “Why did the tenants need space heaters to stay warm in their apartments?” and “Why wasn’t the fire door up-to-code?” Those are the important questions but you need to rely on Lee Camp and independent journalists to dig into them and the answers are shocking.

Also in this episode, Lee Camp looks into the U.S.’s Covid numbers and the Biden Administration’s decision to stop asking hospitals to report the numbers.

Jaffer Khan joins Lee Camp to explain how some young TikTok content creators have used an ingenious strategy to win big on the stock market. Since Congress refuses to hold its members accountable for using privileged information to invest in the stock market – a crime usually referred to as insider trading – some young investors have just started to copy the stock purchases of members of Congress and it’s working.

The fossil fuel industry has copied a policy from the anti-BDS movement to suppress opposition the their inhumane business practices. Instead of attempting to clean up their act and appeal to the public’s consciences the fossil fuel industry is pushing policies across the country that would punish people for boycotting them. Anders Lee reports on their outrageous plan.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. Author Page