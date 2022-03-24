10 comments
Oh yes. And, we all have those guys and gals with stethoscopes and mouse pads and billions for junk space machines and the biolabs and the virus bioweapons, all those forced “abortions,” i.e. M. Albrights and Blinkens and Obamas and Clintons and Trumps and Bidens, et al, perfectly fine with structural violence, another form of aborted lives. I see in the UK, poor people refuse good old potatoes in their food boxes because they can’t afford to boil them, i.e., natural gas prices. These people on so many levels are the reason women and children are mutilated by both GOP and DNC, Libertarians. You know, the Kamala Harris saying, “Well, we (YOU) have to pull in your belts and suffer some for those UkoNazis, and think of the starving Ukrainian babies.”
This is the highest level of intelligence in THAT room, so seeing GOP shackling doctors on this one procedure — abortion — is not news, boy, it is not news! Baby formula recall cuz it has toxins in it. Baby car restraint seats that don’t work. Oh, the evil of the politicians and, gulp, those scientists.
Or, these —
“An investment firm connected to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been implicated in the financing of the Pentagon’s military biological programme in Ukraine, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops has announced, citing fresh documents.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220324/fund-of-joe-bidens-son-connected-with-financing-of-us-military-bio-activities-in-ukraine—mod-1094150901.html
Does anyone know why Republicans hate women and girls?….Why are they so keen on torturing them?
Mr. Fish, please read Christopher Ryan’s ‘Civilized to Death: The Price of Progress’ as you’ll come to learn that 10s of thousands of years ago, when we were hunter/gatherers, we had life spans into the 70s, everything was shared for the common good, there were no “renters” and people worked a few hours a day while telling stories to one another at night: Living the good life. I enjoy your work, but you can be so condescending to those who don’t “appreciate” your “science” and where it has gotten us. And where you might ask? On the very edge of global collapse, quite the accomplishment don’t you think! “Science” the 21st century’s new idol, on tour, taking names and kicking ASS!
I find much to appreciate about Scheerpost. You can castigate the GOP policy, and those that support it. But much of this cartoon is below the belt. Jesus can take the mocking nails, and so can some of his superstitious nincompoop followers such as me. But for an organization that portends to be against bigotry, as this post tries to do, Scheerpost has itself stepped into the muck and mire of bigotry.
Politically I am to the left of the Democratic Party, but I still find this cartoon offense.