The Chris Hedges Report: Gerald Horne on the Unrelenting Radical Life of Paul Robeson

by
Heroic dissidents are demonized, marginalized, physically and psychologically destroyed, or assassinated by the American ruling class.

By Chris Hedges / The Real News Network

Before the persecution of Julian Assange, before the FBI assassination of Fred Hampton and Malcolm X, before the murder of Martin Luther King, there was the relentless campaign to silence the activist, actor, and singer Paul Robeson. Robeson, the most internationally known and revered Black American of his day, was a socialist and a militant who stood with the crucified of the earth.

Historian Gerald Horne is author of the biography “Paul Robeson: The Artist as Revolutionary,” and is the Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. In this episode of The Chris Hedges Report, he joins Chris Hedges to discuss the life of “the most blacklisted performer in America,” linking the persecution of Paul Robeson directly to the persecution of Julian Assange, held today in a high security prison in London where his mental and physical health—like Robeson’s at the end of his life—is in serious decline.

Chris Hedges interviews writers, intellectuals, and dissidents, many banished from the mainstream, in his half-hour show, The Chris Hedges Report. He gives voice to those, from Cornel West and Noam Chomsky to the leaders of groups such as Extinction Rebellion, who are on the front lines of the struggle against militarism, corporate capitalism, white supremacy, the looming ecocide, as well as the battle to wrest back our democracy from the clutches of the ruling global oligarchy.

Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for fifteen years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East Bureau Chief and Balkan Bureau Chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning NewsThe Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of show The Chris Hedges Report.

  1. Dear Mr Hedges:
    I have a long time friend who has, through the years has spouted out opinions that were allegedly liberal, and later on in life began to believe in God ( in our youth, he did not even think about God!) Now when I try and discuss some of the topics that you discuss revealing the truth about our Corporations, Government, politicians, and our WAR department, he says that you are too extreme. That astonished me, because you do reveal the real truth [as opposed to alternate truth ] about these things as a good Journalist does, but he (and many like him) would rather listen to Tony Robbins than you!!! When ever you try and give them real statistics and facts like Consiortium news does, they close their minds!!!
    How do we reach these people?
    How are we ever going to reach these people?

