2 comments
-
-
Must every conversation about politics automatically be a debate about the bifurcation of power in this country? Complaining about how daddy hits you does not excuse mommy’s tendency to spit in your food before she serves you dinner. One can criticize a reprehensible feature of one party without it signaling a blind eye toward a reprehensible feature of the other. For example, whenever there are swastikas painted on headstones or abortion doctors shot in the head or black families targeted by racists mobs or the human rights of those belonging to the LGBTQ community challenged or environmental protections delegitimized, it is never recognized as a perversion of the values perpetuated by the Democratic Party. It is practically always the contrary. Does this mean we should not start a conversation about how the Republican Party could be skewing its platform in a way that encourages intolerance of multiplicity, science, and human rights? Believe me, I’ve done just as many cartoons that target the DNC for its dishonest relationship with the military industrial complex, the retail industrial complex, and the surveillance industrial complex, not to mention its spineless refusal to follow through with meaningful social programs or the reining in of capitalism and the commodification of absolutely everything. “What about its support of Israeli terror against the Palestinians?” you’ll then ask. Yes, that too. “What about its influence on major media outlets to not report on elements of our foreign policy that could paint America as a thug and scumbag on the world stage?” Yes, that too. My point is that our targeting of assholes need not be diluted by the complaint that ALL assholes are going to be felled by a single bullet. “Are you promoting gun violence with that sentence?!” Oh, brother…
-