12 comments
-
huh. I thought he was going to say ‘if we actually adhere to the rule of law and follow through with the prosecution of donald trump and serve justice and prove that our system of government isn’t just a mechanism to protect the minority of the opulent against the majority we’ll also have to prosecute bush, cheney, both clintons, obama, many bidens, a few pelosis…where would it end?!’
-
-
Yup, that is the bigger danger for the staus quo. The rest of the mafia might fall. All three stinking branches and all their putrid corporate benefactors. The barely-thinking, the emotional reactionaries can easily enough be controlled. Just reprogram the messages.
-
-
I can’t wait to be educated on just what, exactly, makes Biden the current fascist asshole? Fire away…