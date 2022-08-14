12 comments

  1. huh. I thought he was going to say ‘if we actually adhere to the rule of law and follow through with the prosecution of donald trump and serve justice and prove that our system of government isn’t just a mechanism to protect the minority of the opulent against the majority we’ll also have to prosecute bush, cheney, both clintons, obama, many bidens, a few pelosis…where would it end?!’

    1. …And Reagan, Carter, Ford, Nixon, Kennedy, Eisenhower, Truman, and on and on. You’re 100% right. Figured the gag line was too long already without adding all the riffraff you suggest. That said, point taken and I’m in absolute agreement.

      1. and I agree with every addition you made, for the riffraff never ends. sadly, mr (gold)fish can’t seem to remember anyone before or after trump. but team blue is going to howl when the red team gains power and turnabout becomes fair play…

      2. You’re right, V. Best to ignore the current fascist asshole and focus on Dan Quayle, Janet Reno, and LBJ. That’ll fix everything. Brilliant.

      3. @boothdw biden is the current fascist asshole. trump is the previous fascist asshole. all of our ‘leaders’ and ‘representatives’ should be filling the docks at the Hague, but we the people keep pretending one team is better than the other. this will prove our downfall…

      4. For a fascist to be effective as a fascist he/she requires a sizable following. That’s Trump. Biden is more the current empty puppethead for the DNC who is dangerous more for pulling punches than landing them.

      5. @boothdw biden has been a corrupt war-mongering fascist for decades (and he’ll never be too senile to continue that streak). blueanon/blue maga is real. over and out…

  3. Yup, that is the bigger danger for the staus quo. The rest of the mafia might fall. All three stinking branches and all their putrid corporate benefactors. The barely-thinking, the emotional reactionaries can easily enough be controlled. Just reprogram the messages.

  5. I can’t wait to be educated on just what, exactly, makes Biden the current fascist asshole? Fire away…

