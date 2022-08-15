The Understated Effects of Nuclear War on the World

Share this: Tweet





The atomic cloud over Nagasaki 1945. Charles Levy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

By Diego Ramos / Original to ScheerPost

With nuclear war becoming a growing concern in the world, scientists, in an authoritative study published by Nature Food, dug deeper into the expected, horrid outcomes of such an event. Apart from the Hiroshima style obliteration of all signs of life in the directly affected areas, the new study led by Rutgers University scientists finds “global famine” and long term environmental damage on the Earth’s population from nuclear war would put much of the rest of humanity in fatal risk.

As Alexandra Witze from Nature points out, “Even a small conflict in which two nations unleash nuclear weapons on each other could lead to worldwide famine, new research suggests. Soot from burning cities would encircle the planet and cool it by reflecting sunlight back into space. This in turn would cause global crop failures that — in a worst-case scenario — could put five billion people on the brink of death.”

Witze says researchers Lili Xia, Alan Robock and their colleagues “wanted to look at the consequences farther afield from the scene of war, to explore how people all around the planet could also suffer.”

With PSAs telling people how to protect themselves in case of an explosion, and op-eds flooding the public hypothesizing what nukes bring to the table, the topic of nuclear war has a new wave of relevancy and urgency following the war in Ukraine and U.S. entanglements with China.

In analyzing six war scenarios, scientists broke down how different aspects of the Earth would be affected by such warfare.

“A full-out nuclear war between the United States and Russia could produce 150 million tonnes of soot. The globe-encircling pall would persist for years until the skies eventually cleared,” Witze mentions.

The study puts into perspective data like how many calories people would consume following the disruption of the global food system and international trade. In the case of a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia—the worst case scenario—calorie production could drop 90% in only a few years after the war. Even in the smallest war scenario involving India and Pakistan, 5 million tons of soot could be produced and global calorie production could drop by 7%.

