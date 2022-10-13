Animation Mark Fiore Original

Mark Fiore: Diplomacy Dismembered

by
4 Comments on Mark Fiore: Diplomacy Dismembered

By Mark Fiore / Original to ScheerPost

President Joe Biden was caught off guard when Saudi Arabia and Russia joined together to lead OPEC to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. After Biden’s fist-bump visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the summer, he thought he had a deal with Mohammed bin Salman to increase production. 

It is just shocking that a Saudi prince with a fondness for head-lopping, dismemberment and war crimes would go back on his word, no? The production cut is suspiciously timed to occur right before the midterm elections here in the United States. It makes sense — if I was an oil-producing strongman waging battles in Yemen or Ukraine, I’d be rooting for the Republicans, too.

BECOME A SCheerPOST PATRON

I hate to say, “I told you so,” but I told you so, Joe. After a slap in the face that draws Saudi Arabia closer to Russia, adds more cash to Putin’s war coffer and undermines Democrats in the midterms, it sounds like Biden may be reconsidering our alliance with Saudi Arabia. (Although I like to think that support for the non-insurrectionary political party is based on more than the price of gas, but, alas…)

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required

If you’ve been enjoying Mark Fiore’s cartoons, join him on Patreon, where you can get prints, exclusive videos and other goodies — all while you help support his work!

4 comments

  1. The United States is the ONLY country in the world to ever use two atomic weapons against another Nation. Now it weaponizes NATO and Energy or the lack of it, in a political game that results in the destruction of the planet, with no care about the ramifications whatsoever in its never ending Imperialistic quest for total world control and domination at the cost of Humanity. The people are awakening to this madness and refuse to accept this recklessness. If humanity is going to advance it must be both spiritually and materially and recognizing the rights of all beings to live free from restraint, control and domination as they were meant to be.

    Reply

  2. Heretofore the greatest debacle committed by the U.S. government was the Iraq invasion. This latest has to be the greatest. Consider: the U.S. made a big stink of the brutal murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi which put Mr. Biden on the wrong side of Mohammad bin Salman who just happens to run Saudi Arabia. Then when the U.S. ,through a tragic miscalculation decided to set up Mr. Putin in a war which is in the process of backfiring, not realizing that both these countries are among the largest oil and energy producers, has the temerity to go before Saudi Arabia, hat in hand, expecting an agreement on the price of oil? This is the essence if foolishness. But there’s more. Mr. Biden is intent on continuing a war in Ukraine which common sense should tell him that by forcing an agreement between Russia and Ukraine will pay huge dividends. It will ease western Europe’s energy problem, allay the disruption of wheat and fertilizer to much of the world, and help the world to realize(albeit to a few) a peacemaker instead of a warmonger.

    Reply

  3. U.S. and NATO military aid to Ukraine only prolongs a cynical proxy war with Rusia that is destroying Ukraine, wrecking the economy of Europe and risking the destruction of the world in a nuclear exchange. Ukraine is not a democracy and we are not defending either democracy or Ukraine.

    This war makes no sense for either Ukraine or America, only for war contractors and crazed neocon and neolib ideologues who could care less for the people of either country (and seem to have taken over all of the Democratic Party and almost all of the Republican Party).

    Reply

  4. It’s all such a joke! Biden is a boob (literally) and Saudi Arabia took down the twin towers – anyone remember Osama bin Laden for crying out loud?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: