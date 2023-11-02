Gabor Maté Israel Palestine

Dr. Gabor Mate: This is Genocide

by
Leave a Comment on Dr. Gabor Mate: This is Genocide
Renowned physician and author Dr. Gabor Mate joins The Grayzone to offer his reflections on Israel's gruesome military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

By Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté / The Grayzone

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

SUBSCRIBE TO PATREON
DONATE ON PAYPAL

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required

Max Blumenthal

The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican GomorrahGoliathThe Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America’s state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.

Author Site

Aaron Maté

Aaron Maté is a journalist and producer. He hosts Pushback with Aaron Maté on The Grayzone. In 2019, Maté was awarded the Izzy Award (named after I.F. Stone) for outstanding achievement in independent media for his coverage of Russiagate in The Nation magazine. Previously, he was a host/producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!.

Author link
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments