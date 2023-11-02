Larry’s List: Journalistic Malpractice, Diminishing Childhood, Egypt’s Response to Gaza and More

Share this: Tweet

By SP Staff

ScheerPost is bringing back Larry’s List, a daily news curation from USC communications professor Larry Gross, to keep you up to date with the most cutting edge news and analysis of our time. A specialist in media and culture, art and communication, visual communication and media portrayals of minorities, Gross helped found the field of gay and lesbian studies and is retiring this year after fifty five years of teaching.

On Larry’s List today — irresponsible journalism outlets continue to repeat that narrative without any caveats; looking into three factors that shape the Egyptian regime’s response to the crisis in Gaza; university leaders are under pressure from donors regarding to respond to campus clashes over the Israel-Hamas war; the evolution of sleep normalization, and more.

See here:

What the BBC Fails to Tell You About October 7

It is journalistic malpractice for the media to still be repeating so credulously the Israeli military’s account of that day.

By Jonathan Cook | Jonathan Cook Blog

■

Three Factors Shaping Egypt’s Response to the War in Gaza

Since the Hamas-Israel war broke out in Palestine on 7 October, Egypt has been in the international news as one of the historically key actors on Gaza and the only Arab country bordering the Strip.

By Hossam el-Hamalawy | Arab Reform Initiative

■

What Do Universities Owe Their Donors?

Some megadonors are outraged over institutions’ responses to the Israel-Hamas war. But experts say big checks shouldn’t buy influence over university leaders.

By Josh Moody | Inside Higher Ed

■

Israel, Beware: In War, Apocalyptic Jewish Ultra-nationalists Are in a State of Ecstasy

Even if Israel wins the existential war that has been imposed on it, it will still face an internal threat that must not be taken lightly: nationalist ultra-Orthodox Zionism. Those who have spoken with followers of this movement since the calamity and destruction of October 7 encounter a strange phenomenon.

By Uri Misgav | Haaretz

■

Evolution Didn’t Wire Us for Eight Hours of Sleep

Chimps sleep nine hours a night. Cotton-top tamarins sleep about 13. What happened to humans?

By Elizabeth Preston | The Atlantic

■

Why Israel Slept

The long catalogue of intelligence failures that allowed Hamas to stage its brutal surprise attack on October 7 begins at The Venetian, Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas resort.

By James Bamford | The Nation

■

The Trap of the Overprotected Childhood

“I wish my kids had the open-ended, play-filled days I had growing up.”

By John McWhorter | The New York Times